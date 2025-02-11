Head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Turner (neck) will be held out through the All-Star break, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Turner is working through a cervical strain in his neck that forced him to miss Saturday's loss against the Lakers. The injury is severe enough that Turner will be sidelined for the Pacers' next two games in the hopes that he'll be able to progress enough in his recovery to return for Indiana's first game after the All-Star break against Memphis on Thursday, Feb. 20. Thomas Bryant is expected to start at center for Indiana's next two games while the recently-signed Jahlil Okafor serves in a backup role due to Turner's absence.