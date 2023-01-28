Turner agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract extension with the Pacers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Turner was a top trade target for many teams around the NBA ahead of the Feb. 9 deadliner as an elite rim protector and quality shooter on an expiring contract. However, the 26-year-old managed to strike a deal with Indiana to stick around for a couple more years. Turner is currently averaging career highs in points (17.5) and rebounds (7.9), plus 2.4 blocks. Fantasy managers can rejoice following the news, as the concerns of a midseason role reduction via trade can be left in the past. Turner can be expected to maintain his incredible production in the back half of the campaign and should continue to return value for those who took the risk on him during draft season.