Turner compiled 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 38 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 win over the Spurs.

With Domantas Sabonis sidelined, Turner took control of the paint and helped lead the Pacers to their highest point total of the season. He added four blocked shots to his considerable total in that category. Turner currently leads the league with an average of 3.5 blocks per game.