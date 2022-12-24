Turner totaled five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-108 victory over the Heat.

Turner played just 25 minutes in the contest, but that didn't stop him from racking up 11 boards and three blocks-plus-steals as part of the win over Miami. The big man only attempted a season-low four shots in the game, so there's reason to believe Turner will improve on the offensive end in future tilts. It's still a bit worrisome that he's finished with 10 or fewer points in each of the last three games after besting that mark in eight straight prior.