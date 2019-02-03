Pacers' Myles Turner: Solid game in win

Turner compiled 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Pacers' win over the Heat on Saturday.

Turner put up a stat line typical of his season averages in most statistical categories. He was back in form in the block department, however, swatting two shots after failing to record a blocked shot in his most recent two games.