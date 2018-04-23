Pacers' Myles Turner: Solid in Game 4 loss
Turner pitched in 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Indiana's 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Turner saw the fewest minutes among the starting five by far due to foul trouble, but he was highly efficient with them. The third-year center has scored between 16 and 18 points in three of the first four games of the series, shooting between 58.3 and Sunday's 77.8 percent in those contests. The 22-year-old will look to offer similar contributions when the Pacers attempt to pull ahead in the series during Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.
