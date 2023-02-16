Turner closed with 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over the Bulls.

After sitting out Monday's contest vs Utah due to back soreness, Turner returned to the starting lineup Wednesday. He had another well rounded performance, just missing double-digit rebounds and rejecting three shots. The seven year veteran is on pace to set new career highs in points (17.6) and rebounds (7.9) per game this season. The all-star break should give Turner's back time to heal up before the end of the season push.