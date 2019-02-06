Pacers' Myles Turner: Solid scoring production in win
Turner tallied 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and four blocks in 22 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.
Turner entered the day listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, but he proved his health by putting together a strong final line. He uncharacteristically recorded just one rebound on the evening, but he made up for it by draining 75.0 percent of his field goals, and he scored well above his season average (13.2 ppg). Turner has posted averages of 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists over his last five matchups.
