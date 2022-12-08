Turner totaled 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 loss to Minnesota.

Turner returned to action Wednesday, continuing what has been a stellar season thus far. He has been a top-20 player across standard formats, smashing through his preseason ADP. While the constant rumors of a possible trade do tend to make managers a little nervous, his recent play does pose the question of why would the Pacers even consider trading him away. For now, simply sit back and enjoy the ride.