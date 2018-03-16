Pacers' Myles Turner: Sprains ankle, questionable to return

Turner suffered a sprained left ankle during Thursday's contest against the Raptors and is questionable to return, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

The injury apparently isn't too serious, as Turner was not immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game following the injury. That said, with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) already ruled out through the weekend, the Pacers are down frontcourt depth. If Turner misses the rest of Thursday's contest and/or more time, Trevor Booker and Al Jefferson would likely see extended roles.