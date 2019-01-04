Pacers' Myles Turner: Starting Friday
Turner (nose) will start Friday against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner was listed as questionable due to a nose injury, but he's evidently been cleared to play and should take on his usual workload. He's averaging 16.2 points, 9.0 boards, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks over his last five contests.
