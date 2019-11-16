Pacers' Myles Turner: Starting Saturday
Turner (ankle) will start Saturday against the Bucks.
Turner was listed as doubtful by the team earlier in the day, but his condition has apparently improved. He'll return after missing eight straight games with a sprained ankle, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play a reduced role in his first game back.
