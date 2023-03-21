Turner notched 20 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to Charlotte.

Turner had a big first quarter with 15 points fueled by nine trips to the free throw line. But he tailed off in the final three quarters. The Pacers center tied a season-high with 11 free-throw attempts. He has topped 20 points in consecutive games with the Pacers' leading scorer, Tyrese Haliburton (knee), out. Turner produced an all-around game with solid rebounding and assist numbers. But surprisingly, he didn't contribute in two of his usual categories, three pointers and blocks.