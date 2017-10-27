Pacers' Myles Turner: Still not cleared to return to practice

Turner (concussion) sat out Friday's practice, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Turner sustained a concussion on opening night and is yet to be cleared through the NBA's concussion protocol. He's already missed the last four games, and at this point he should be considered very much questionable to return for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs. If he remains out, expect Domantas Sabonis to continue to be the primary beneficiary.