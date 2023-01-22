Turner notched 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Turner struggled a bit with his efficiency and needed 14 shots to score 16 points, but other than that, he was impressive and managed to leave a mark on both ends of the court, something he's done regularly all season. This was Turner's second double-double of the month, but he's still averaging 18.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.1 assists per game in January.