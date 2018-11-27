Pacers' Myles Turner: Strong effort in return

Turner (ankle) posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in the Pacers' 121-88 win over the Jazz on Monday.

Turner made an impressive return from a one-game absence, leading the starting five in scoring and checking off every box on the stat sheet. The emerging center had gone through an offensive downturn in late October and early November where he scored in single digits in five of seven games, but he's bounced back to generate five straight double-digit scoring efforts. He's been even more impressive on the defensive end throughout the month, racking up multiple blocks in nine straight and averaging an eye-popping three per contest across 11 November contests.