Turner scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Magic.

T.J. Warren once again dominated the scoreboard for Indiana, but Turner put up a strong line of his own, hitting for 20 or more points for the first time since early January. With the Pacers still looking to catch the Heat for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, expect Turner to continue drawing big minutes, especially as Domantas Sabonis (foot) lacks a clear timetable for his return.