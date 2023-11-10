Turner totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 win over the Bucks.

Turner saw another strong game from deep while finishing as one of three Pacers players with 20 or more points in a road victory. Turner tied a season-high mark in shots made from three while posting his fifth game with at least 20 points in nine contests. Turner has recorded at least 20 points and five rebounds in five games this season, including in two straight outings.