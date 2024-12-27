Turner ended Thursday's 120-114 loss to Oklahoma City with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 33 minutes.

Turner entered Thursday's game a bit banged up with a right oblique contusion, but made a strong impact on both ends of the court while leading all players in blocks and rebounds in a double-double showcase. Turner matched a season high in blocks, having done so in three outings. He has recorded a double-double in five contests so far this season.