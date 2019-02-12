Pacers' Myles Turner: Strong showing in Monday's win

Turner (knee) tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Hornets.

Turner continues to be a terrifying force defensively, and especially lately. He has recorded 19 blocks and nine steals across the last five games. Moreover, this is the 30th time he has swatted at least three blocks through 52 appearances this season.