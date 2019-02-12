Pacers' Myles Turner: Strong showing in Monday's win
Turner (knee) tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Hornets.
Turner continues to be a terrifying force defensively, and especially lately. He has recorded 19 blocks and nine steals across the last five games. Moreover, this is the 30th time he has swatted at least three blocks through 52 appearances this season.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...