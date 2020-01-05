Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles from field

Turner had 14 points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3PT, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss at Atlanta.

Turner has scored in double figures in four of his last five games, but he has also struggled from the field during that stretch as he is making just 44.9 percent of his shots and 32.0 percent of his three-point attempts. He needs to improve his efficiency in order to gain a boost on most fantasy formats, as that field goal percentage is quite lackluster for a big man, especially considering Turner's struggles when it comes to rebounding effectively.