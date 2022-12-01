Turner supplied four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Kings.
Turner's four points Wednesday were a season-low. While he did manage to block three shots, his four defensive rebounds were also tied for his lowest total in 2022-23.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts double-double and three swats•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nails seven threes Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 with 11 boards•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts fourth straight double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Foul trouble in loss•