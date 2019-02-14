Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles offensively
Turner produced 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Turner struggled to find any sort of rhythm in Wednesday's loss, going 4-13 from the floor. He saved his day at least partially with a pair of blocks and assists and six boards. Consider it an off night for the big man who is currently averaging 13.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting this season.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...