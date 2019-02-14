Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles offensively

Turner produced 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Turner struggled to find any sort of rhythm in Wednesday's loss, going 4-13 from the floor. He saved his day at least partially with a pair of blocks and assists and six boards. Consider it an off night for the big man who is currently averaging 13.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting this season.