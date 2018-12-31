Pacers' Myles Turner: Suffers broken nose
Turner suffered a broken nose Monday against the Hawks and will not return, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Turner managed 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 23 minutes before suffering the injury. The big man's status beyond Monday's game remains up in the air, though it sounds like he could miss a couple of games. The Pacers have off for the next three days before kicking off a five-game road trip Friday in Chicago.
