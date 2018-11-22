Pacers' Myles Turner: Swat streak continues

Turner scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Hornets.

The 22-year-old continues to struggle offensively, and his production on the glass is spotty at best, but Turner has turned into a defensive force this season. He's now recorded at least three blocks in five straight games and two or more in eight straight, pushing his average on the year to 2.5 per game and keeping him entrenched in the Pacers' starting five despite Domantas Sabonis' own breakout on the bench behind him.