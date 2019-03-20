Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats five in loss
Turner posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, five blocks, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Pacers' 115-109 loss to the Clippers.
After going without a block in a game for the first time since January in Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, Turner ratcheted up his effort on the defensive end in the second half of the back-to-back set. His season average now sits at a league-leading 2.78 rejections per game, well ahead of second-place qualifier Anthony Davis (2.44).
