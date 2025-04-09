Turner ended with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 win over the Wizards.
Turner didn't have a good shooting performance and needed 13 shots to score 14 points, but he delivered value in other categories, mainly as a rebounding threat and a massive rim protector. This was Turner's fourth straight game with multiple blocks, a span in which he's averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 4.0 swats per contest.
