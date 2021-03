Turner had eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine boards and five blocks in Monday night's loss to Denver.

It wasn't a stellar night, offensively, for the big man, but he continues to rack up blocks at a league-leading rate, and he now has at least three swats in four of his last five games. Turner has been a monster all season in that category, and he's also notching a career-best 1.0 steals per game, to go with 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.4 three-pointers.