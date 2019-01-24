Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats four shots Wednesday

Turner recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Raptors.

Turner hadn't registered a double-double in 2019 until Wednesday's outing. Victor Oladipo (knee) went down in the game with what seemed to be a serious injury, so Turner will have to present himself as more of an offensive force going forward to pair with his blocking capabilities.