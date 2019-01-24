Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats four shots Wednesday
Turner recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Raptors.
Turner hadn't registered a double-double in 2019 until Wednesday's outing. Victor Oladipo (knee) went down in the game with what seemed to be a serious injury, so Turner will have to present himself as more of an offensive force going forward to pair with his blocking capabilities.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...