Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats four shots
Turner scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and an assist in a 108-102 Friday night win over Chicago
Turner recorded his twelfth game with at least four blocks. In addition to the defensive activity, the Bulls could not account for Domantas Sabonis and Turner inside, as they shot a combined 14-of-23 from inside the arc. Turner has averaged 33.0 minutes per game over his previous four games, a decent bump from his 29.3 on the season.
