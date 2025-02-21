Turner (neck) finished Thursday's 127-113 win over the Grizzlies with 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Turner was cleared to return for the Pacers' first game coming out of the All-Star break after he had been sidelined for the previous three contests due to a cervical strain. He was operating with no restrictions Thursday and was a menace in the paint, besting his previous season-high total of five blocks to bring his season average up to 1.9 rejections per contest.