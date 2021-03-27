Turner recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven blocks, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Turner had another below-par offensive performance and struggled badly from the floor, but as it has been the trend all season long, he continued to make an impact defensively and now recorded five or more blocks for the 12th time in the current campaign. Turner's upside would be greatly benefited if he can find some sort of consistency on offense, but he has been doing enough defensively to still provide value -- especially in category-based leagues -- even when his offensive game abandons him, something that has happened quite often with Turner this season. The big man has scored nine or fewer points in four of his last six contests.