Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats seven shots Tuesday
Turner collected 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 win over the Bulls.
Turner had a rather underwhelming shooting night, but he made up for it in a big way, swatting seven shots, his most this season. Turner is a prolific rim protector and along with his size, he's a three-category threat every time he takes the court.
