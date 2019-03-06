Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats seven shots Tuesday

Turner collected 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 win over the Bulls.

Turner had a rather underwhelming shooting night, but he made up for it in a big way, swatting seven shots, his most this season. Turner is a prolific rim protector and along with his size, he's a three-category threat every time he takes the court.