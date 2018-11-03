Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats six blocks in Friday's win
Turner totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six blocks, three rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.
Turner provided his finest performance of the season, matching his career high in blocks while scoring efficiently as well. His rebounding numbers continue to leave a lot to be desired, but fantasy owners will live with the lack of boards if Turner turns in more nights like this one.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Agrees to extension with Indiana•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Tweaks ankle, but expects to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Resting Saturday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times