Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats six blocks in Friday's win

Turner totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six blocks, three rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.

Turner provided his finest performance of the season, matching his career high in blocks while scoring efficiently as well. His rebounding numbers continue to leave a lot to be desired, but fantasy owners will live with the lack of boards if Turner turns in more nights like this one.