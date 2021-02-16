Turner scored 11 points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and six blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Turner struggled mightily with his shot in the flow of the game, though he managed to score in double-digits thanks to his perfect performance from the free-throw line. He also supplemented his stat line with a monstrous defensive effort by surpassing five blocks in a game for the fifth time this season. Turner has taken a step forward in most areas of his game this season, highlighted by his 50.0 field-goal percentage as well as 1.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per contest.