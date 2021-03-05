Turner posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 loss to the Nuggets.

The 24-year-old extended his block streak to 33 games and has been one of the most dominant defenders through the first half of the season. Turner delivered his third straight efficient outing, averaging 15.0 points while shooting 57 percent from the field in that span. Turner should continue providing elite blocks along with modest points, rebounds, three-pointers and steals for fantasy teams the rest of the way.