Pacers' Myles Turner: Three blocks in Monday's win

Turner scored 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-96 win over the Bucks.

The Pacers' defense proved to be the difference in the game, with Turner leading the way in the paint. The 21-year-old center has seen his court time take a dip recently, playing more than 25 minutes just once in the last seven games, and his 11.0 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 blocks in 24.3 minutes over that stretch is not what fantasy GMs have come to expect from him. There's been no indication that he's nursing an injury, but if he continues to lose court time to Domantas Sabonis he'll be tough to keep active.