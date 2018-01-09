Pacers' Myles Turner: Three blocks in Monday's win
Turner scored 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-96 win over the Bucks.
The Pacers' defense proved to be the difference in the game, with Turner leading the way in the paint. The 21-year-old center has seen his court time take a dip recently, playing more than 25 minutes just once in the last seven games, and his 11.0 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 blocks in 24.3 minutes over that stretch is not what fantasy GMs have come to expect from him. There's been no indication that he's nursing an injury, but if he continues to lose court time to Domantas Sabonis he'll be tough to keep active.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts 13 points in Friday's loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 16 points in 35 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records six blocks in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start