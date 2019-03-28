Pacers' Myles Turner: Ties career high in double-doubles
Turner scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Thunder.
It's his 15th double-double of the season, tying the career high he established in 2016-17. Turner's been inconsistent all season, but his numbers have improved slightly down the stretch -- the 23-year-old center is averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 boards, 2.7 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers through 12 games in March.
