Turner (hand) dropped 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 43 minutes during the Pacers' 120-118 overtime win over the Magic on Friday.

After missing two games with an avulsion fracture in his hand, Turner finished second on the team in minutes but led them in field goals made and blocks. After failing to reach the 20-point plateau in the first 10 games he played, he's now hit the mark in two of his last three games while adding an average of 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.