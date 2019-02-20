Pacers' Myles Turner: To ditch mask after break
Turner will no longer wear a protective mask, beginning with Friday's game against the Pelicans, Pat Boylan of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Turner broke his nose around the New Year, and while it never caused him to miss time, he'd been donning a mask to protect the area. The big man said he never quite got used to wearing it, so with his nose now fully healed, he'll ditch the mask going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...