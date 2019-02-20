Pacers' Myles Turner: To ditch mask after break

Turner will no longer wear a protective mask, beginning with Friday's game against the Pelicans, Pat Boylan of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Turner broke his nose around the New Year, and while it never caused him to miss time, he'd been donning a mask to protect the area. The big man said he never quite got used to wearing it, so with his nose now fully healed, he'll ditch the mask going forward.

