Pacers' Myles Turner: To sit out for rest Monday vs. Pistons

Turner will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons for rest, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports.

The Pacers are slated to rest Turner, Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young on Monday, as the team will attempt to get a final look at some of the younger guys before having to make cuts prior to the regular season opener. All five players are expected to be back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's tilt with Maccabi Haifa.