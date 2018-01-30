Pacers' Myles Turner: To start Wednesday vs. Memphis
Turner will be back in the starting five for Wednesday's tilt against the Grizzlies, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports. Domantas Sabonis will head back to the bench.
Turner, in his second game back from an elbow injury Monday, dropped 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block in just 21 minutes against the Hornets. In looking like his old self, coach Nate McMillan has opted to place Turner back in the starting five. As a starter this season, the center is posting 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across 29.3 minutes per contest. Though Sabonis will head back to the pine, he's been productive as a bench player, averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in that role.
