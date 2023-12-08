Turner finished Thursday's 128-119 victory over the Bucks with 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

Turner led all Pacers in rebounds and blocks while finishing second on the team in scoring in a double-double performance in the In Season Tournament semifinals. Turner has tallied a double-double in seven games this season, including in three straight contests. Turner has also scored 20 or more points in eight outings this year.