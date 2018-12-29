Pacers' Myles Turner: Turns in diverse final line

Turner totaled 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes Friday against the Pistons.

Turner has been playing solid ball of late, racking up seven straight double-digit scoring outputs while also adding value on the boards and by swatting shots. The 22-year-old Texas product is averaging 12.7 points along with 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.8 blocks over 34 games this season, and he should remain a key player in the post for the Pacers moving forward.