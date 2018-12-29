Pacers' Myles Turner: Turns in diverse final line
Turner totaled 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes Friday against the Pistons.
Turner has been playing solid ball of late, racking up seven straight double-digit scoring outputs while also adding value on the boards and by swatting shots. The 22-year-old Texas product is averaging 12.7 points along with 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.8 blocks over 34 games this season, and he should remain a key player in the post for the Pacers moving forward.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Rebound surge continues•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records double-double in 37 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks five shots in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-double plus four blocks•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Continues scoring surge•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Drops 23 points Wednesday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...