Pacers' Myles Turner: Tweaks ankle, but expects to play Wednesday
Turner tweaked his left ankle during Monday's practice, but indicated he doesn't expect the setback to prevent him from playing in Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The ankle issue prevented Turner from practicing over the weekend, but he took part in most of Monday's session before sitting out near the end. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Turner's health took a major turn for the worse, though it wouldn't be surprising if he taped up the ankle during the Pacers' first few contests of the season. Turner is slated to open the campaign as the Pacers' starting center, but he could be at risk of ceding more minutes to Domantas Sabonis as matchups dictate. Coach Nate McMillan seems resistant to playing the two big men together extensively due to the spacing and defensive issues the arrangement presents.
