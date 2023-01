Turner (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Turner was a late scratch Wednesday due to back spasms, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Friday. While coach Rick Carlisle is optimistic that Turner isn't dealing with a significant injury, it's not yet clear whether the 26-year-old will be available Saturday against Memphis. James Johnson, Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze could see increased playing time once again Friday.