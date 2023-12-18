Turner (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner was a late addition to the injury report Monday due to bilateral hamstring soreness, and he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season. With Jalen Smith (heel) also out, Isaiah Jackson, Oscar Tshiebwe and Obi Toppin are candidates to see increased run.