Pacers' Myles Turner: Unavailable vs. Charlotte
Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner appeared to be trending in the right direction and was spotted shooting earlier in the day, but he's evidently not ready to return to action just yet. With Domantas Sabonis (calf) also out, JaKarr Sampson and Goga Bitadze will start down low.
