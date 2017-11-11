Pacers' Myles Turner: Underwhelms in easy victory

Turner posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes in Friday's 105-87 victory over Chicago.

Turner struggled to find his shot again on Friday, taking only 11 field-goal attempts. Since his return from a concussion, he is averaging 13.2 points per game, while shooting only 42.1 percent from the floor. On a positive note, he has improved his rebounding numbers on last-season, and his blocks are still sitting at 2.5 per game. While owners could be getting somewhat impatient, his scoring will likely improve as he becomes accustomed to playing next to his new teammates.