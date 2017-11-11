Pacers' Myles Turner: Underwhelms in easy victory
Turner posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes in Friday's 105-87 victory over Chicago.
Turner struggled to find his shot again on Friday, taking only 11 field-goal attempts. Since his return from a concussion, he is averaging 13.2 points per game, while shooting only 42.1 percent from the floor. On a positive note, he has improved his rebounding numbers on last-season, and his blocks are still sitting at 2.5 per game. While owners could be getting somewhat impatient, his scoring will likely improve as he becomes accustomed to playing next to his new teammates.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Limited due to foul trouble Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubles-doubles against Pelicans•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: No minutes restriction Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returning to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nearly posts double-double in return•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play, come off bench Friday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...