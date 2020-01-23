Pacers' Myles Turner: Uninspiring performance
Turner logged nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks in 25 minutes during the Pacers' 112-87 win over the Suns on Wednesday night.
Turner has failed to reach double-digit scoring in four of his previous five games. The lack of points was partially mitigated by a strong defensive performance. Regardless, Turner has noticeable drops in his rebounding, block and three-point shooting averages compared to last season. His role in the offense is unlikely to increase during a banner campaign from Domantas Sabonis. Owners may want to look to sell on the next upswing.
